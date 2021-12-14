16 children rescued from printing press at Nacharam

Nacharam police, along with the anti-human trafficking wing and the district child protection unit, on Tuesday rescued 16 minor boys from a printing press company in the Industrial Development Area limits.

All the boys hailed from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, and they were trafficked here for daily labour work by the company owners and labour contractors.

According to the police, the SP Hi-Tech Printers Private Limited at IDA Nacharam was raided based on a tip-off. It was found that the owners S. Sudhakar and S. Purnachander Rao along with contractors Hasibul Islam and Jalaluddin brought the boys for manufacturing packaging material, dangles, posters and labels.

While the contractors were paid ₹ 1,000 commission per child per month, the children were being paid about ₹ 6,000 per month, for 12-hour work every day.

Police said all the four organisers were arrested and booked for trafficking, unlawful compulsory labour, exploitation of a child employee, and related provision under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.