Hyderabad

15th LS members to pay tributes to martyrs on June 2

Members of the 15th Lok Sabha that passed the historic Telangana bill granting it separate statehood will gather at the Martyr’s Memorial on June 2, the formation day of Telangana, to recall the role played by them in the formation of the State and pay tributes to the people who committed suicide for the cause.

TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar in a statement here said that members of the 15th Lok Sabha played a key role in the Telangana struggle, highlighting the cause in the Parliament and at other forums. Their role cannot be undermined as they confronted a strong lobby from the Andhra area politicians and fought for five years.

“We highlighted the cause inside and outside the Parliament drawing nation’s attention to it and we will gather once again to pay tributes to the people,” he said.

The members of that Parliament, including former Union Ministers -- Sarve Satyanarayana, Balaram Naik and others from various parties -- G. Vivekanand, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Suresh Shetkar, Ramesh Rathod, Manda Jagannadham, Siricilla Rajaiah and Vijayashanti will be present.

Madhu Yaskhi Goud is in the USA on a private visit while late S. Jaipal Reddy would be represented by his close associate Venkataram Reddy, Mr. Ponnam said.

