Hyderabad

‘1.59 crore vaccine doses supplied to TS’

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday that a total of 1.59 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been supplied to Telangana, out of which 1.06 crore have been supplied free of cost by the Centre, 9.25 lakh doses have been procured by the State government and 43.59 lakh doses have been procured by private hospitals.

Between May 1 and July 13, a total of 60.29 lakh doses were administered in Telangana of which 1.20 lakh were extra doses extracted from the vials, which constitute 1.99% of the total doses administered, a press release said.


