1,554 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Seven more die of the virus

Telangana recorded 1,554 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,19,224. Seven persons succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of casualties to 1,256. The total number of active cases as on Thursday was 23,203 with 19,251 persons under home/institutional quarantine. The sudden dip in the cases was expected to be on account of decline in the number of samples tested, which was pegged at 43,916 much lower than the-more-than 52,000 every day till the end of October first week.

Reports of 831 of the 46,657 samples tested were awaited and the total number of samples tested to date reached 37,46,963. Of the total samples tested during the day, 41,968 were in the government institutions and 2,218 in private medical establishments.

The case fatality rate continued to be much lower at 0.57 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

The number of recoveries continued to be on par or higher than the positive cases with 1,435 persons recovering from the impact of the virus on Thursday taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,94,653, inching closer to the two lakh mark. Recovery rate climbed up to 88.79 per cent as against the national average of 87.5 per cent.

Of the total new positive cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to contribute the major share with 249 persons testing positive on Thursday. Neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 118 and 128 new cases respectively while Bhadradri-Kothagudem was just short of the three digit mark reporting 95 new cases.

Kumrambheem Asifabad district reported the lowest number of new positive cases at 8 and the number of positive cases was on the lower side in Narayanpet (12), Bhupalpally (15) and Jogulamba-Gadwal (19), according to the bulletin released by the Health department.