154 students of UoH offered jobs in past four months

As many as 154 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been offered jobs in the past four months as part of the 2019-20 placement drive with over 42 companies visiting the campus.

Chairman of Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Rajeev Wankar said students of computer science, management, communication, English and sciences have been placed so far. Four students from MCA and M.Tech branches have been placed in Indian companies with a pay package of ₹22.80 lakh per annum — the highest in the history of the university.

Earlier, two M.Tech (Integrated Circuits Technology) students of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, received international placement offers from Silicon Austria Labs (SAL), Austria, for ₹45 lakh per annum, a statement from UoH said.