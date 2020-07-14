Hyderabad

1,524 new cases in TS

The State registered a moderate hike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

The total cases registered during the day stood at 1,524 and the cumulative cases stand at 37.7445 as on date. Ten people succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 375. GHMC area continued to report a major chunk of positive reports with 815 of the total patients testing positive for the virus.

