Hyderabad

152 more COVID cases in State

Telangana recorded 152 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,99,406. While 41,201 people were examined, results of 658 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 152 cases include 25 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 10 from Rangareddy. No cases were recorded in Warangal Rural, Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.

From March 2, 2020, to March 3 of this year, a total of 88,42,852 samples were tested and 2,99,406 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,948 were active cases, 2,95,821 have recovered, and 1,637 have died.

