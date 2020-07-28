150 days into pandemic, anxiety at all-time high

HYDERABAD

28 July 2020 23:40 IST

New normal highly stressful for frontline workers

It has been 150 days since the coronavirus entered Telangana and turned our lives upside down. For Health department officials, healthcare professionals and frontline workers, it has been 150 days of disturbed sleep, restlessness and busy work schedules with zero holidays.

A rough glance at their phone shows more missed calls than the calls they answered, thanks to crazy duty hours. “Our phones were never so busy. Sometimes, we have to race against time to attend some important calls. In a day, we receive more than 250-300 calls,” an official from the Health department said.

Besides senior officials in the department along with Health minister Eatala Rajender who head regular meetings, staff working at the ground level too have been no less busy. The relentless work to contain and manage COVID-19 started from March 2 when the first positive case was detected in the State. Hundreds of employees in the Health department have contracted the virus and a few of them have died.

Advertising

Advertising

District Medical and Health Officers said their work starts from 6.30 a.m. and stretches late in to the night. Some have lost weight in the past five months. “The challenge for women doing COVID duty is more as we have to cook too,” said Rangareddy DMHO K. Swarajya Lakshmi.

“Earlier, Sundays and public holidays meant family time. Now, it seems like a distant dream. I can’t sleep before 2.30 a.m. and wake up by 7 a.m. latest. It will take time to correct this disturbed sleep pattern,” said another official.