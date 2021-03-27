₹150-cr. water heater plant coming up at Jadcherla

HYDERABAD

27 March 2021 23:35 IST

Joint venture of Somany Home Innovation and Group Atlantic of France

A water heater manufacturing plant with an investment of ₹150 crore is to be set up in Jadcherla, near here, by an equal joint venture of Somany Home Innovation (SHIL) and Groupe Atlantic of France.

The joint venture firm Hintastica’s facility, to come up on 5.7 acres, will have a capacity to manufacture six lakh units per year. The plant will be completed by March 2022 and trial runs are expected to commence from May the same year. It will help generate employment for over 500 people directly and indirectly during the peak season, according to SHIL.

The project is in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Centre and all components will be made or sourced from within the country. Stating this, a release from SHIL said Groupe Atlantic, which has a dominant presence in manufacturing, developing, and distributing of eco-friendly heating products and hot water solutions, will be investing ₹68.3 crore for a 50% stake in Hintastica.

Advertising

Advertising

The JV will leverage Group Atlantic’s expertise in manufacturing and assembly as well as SHIL’s strengths in marketing and distribution to deliver to the consumer in India and also to neighbouring countries in the SAARC region, a range of products and accessories under the ‘Hindware Altantic’ brand.

“We believe the JV will help us further strengthen our position in this market,” chairman and non-executive director of SHIL Sandip Somany said. The water heater market in India is estimated at 36 lakhs units annually and SHIL has around 7.3% market share. The water heater market has been growing at an annual rate of CAGR of 10% past four years and is expected to grow at the same rate over the coming years, the release said.

International managing director of Groupe Atlantic Gilles Romagne said, “We will together build a best-in-class facility in Telangana for manufacturing and marketing of water heaters to meet the future needs of not only India but also neighbouring nations in the SAARC region.”