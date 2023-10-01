15 youths arrested, vehicles seized for deviating from permitted route of rally

October 01, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Karimnagar Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu on Saturday said that as many as 15 youths were arrested and their vehicles seized for violating the conditions and deviating from the permitted route of a rally held in connection with Milad-un-Nabi festival in Karimnagar on Friday.

In a statement, the police commissioner said the permission for the rally was given with appropriate conditions to Markazi Milad Committee on Friday. Some of the youths, who took part in the rally, deviated from the permitted route and traversed through several streets including Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay’s camp office lane in the town in violation of the stipulated conditions, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the BJP leader B. Praveen Rao, the police swiftly initiated an investigation into the case. The police examined the footage from the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the MP’s camp office and found that a group of youths of the rally passed through the street.

But no evidence of any attack by them as alleged in the complaint was found in the CCTV footage, he said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.

When police reached the spot soon after the incident, some BJP activists came onto the road holding sticks, entered into an argument with the police, he said, adding that cases were booked against them for obstructing police from discharging their duties.