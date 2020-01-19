15% properties in city may be un-assessed or under-assessed

Satellite survey of city’s properties has the potential to bring a windfall to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), if carried out to the end, and tax levied thereof on un-assessed properties.

As can be gauged from the trend so far, nearly 15 per cent of the total properties in the city could have been un-assessed or under-assessed in terms of property tax calculation.

GHMC had taken up satellite imaging and survey of properties in the city to bring all un-assessed and under-assessed structures into tax purview by the end of 2019.

Successfully carried out in Moosapet circle, the project entails capturing satellite images of properties and identifying the un-assessed and under-assessed ones among them, through physical verification. All the properties will be geo-tagged after inspection.

The project, however, has been delayed due to various technical and logistical snags, and the corporation could complete only a minuscule portion by the year-end.

For the survey, the city has been divided into several dockets, the number of which has been finally fixed at 350. Of these, survey has been taken up in 107 dockets in the first phase, covering more than 5.4 lakh properties.

As things stand now, satellite imaging has been completed for all these properties, and field verification is going on. So far, more than 45,000 properties have been inspected physically and geo-tagged, officials informed. Of these, over 6,600 properties were found to have been either un-assessed or under-assessed, which constitute almost 15 per cent of the total.

The maximum number of un-assessed properties have been found in the Kukatpally zone, while Khairatabad zone is home to most of the under- assessed structures, officials informed.

If the ratio is replicated across the city, the corporation could become a lot richer simply by re-assessing the structures for property tax. As per the data from the Town Planning wing, the city has close to 15 lakh properties, which have been constructed following all legal parameters.

Of these, 12 lakh properties are listed as residential, about 2.5 lakh are non-residential, and 40,000 are mixed. The revenue through property tax from them for the year 2018-19 amounted to ₹1,400 crore.

The pilot project done in Moosapet had yielded the corporation an additional revenue of ₹21 crore.