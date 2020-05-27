15 police officers test positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD

27 May 2020 23:39 IST

Police received a jolt of sorts when 15 of their colleagues — 12 in Hyderabad and three in Cyberabad police commissionerate offices tested positive for COVID-19.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar confirmed that nine police personnel tested positive on Wednesday. On Tuesday, three constables working in Shalibanda, Kamathipura and Bahadurpura police stations had tested positive. It is understood that the fresh cases pertain to personnel working in Armed Reserve, East and South Zones.

With two constables of the IT cell in Hyderabad commissionerate infected, the entire staff in the multi-storied building had apparently been worried. The top brass decided to be more cautious even with regard to the day-to-day work in the commissionerate building.

It suspected that one constable contracted the virus during his visits to a hospital while accompanying his pregnant wife for check-ups. He complained of high temperature a few days ago. On learning that three other constables working in different police stations tested positive, officers persuaded him to go for tests. Reports confirmed that he had indeed contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, another constable working in close proximity with him also underwent tests only to be confirmed as a second positive case from the commissionerate building.

As regards the three policemen in Cyberabad commissionerate, efforts are on to ascertain how they contracted the virus.