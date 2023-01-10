ADVERTISEMENT

15 passengers injured as TSRTC bus hits tree in Peddapalli

January 10, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 15 passengers were injured when the TSRTC bus they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree at Adavi Somanpalli village in Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district late on Monday night.

According to sources, the bus with 40 passengers on board was heading to Tadicherla from Manthani at the time of the accident.

Police suspect that the bus driver lost control of the wheel due to mechanical failure of the steering rod and hit a tree on the edge of the main road.

Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu, who was passing by the same road in his car, stopped his vehicle at the accident site and oversaw the shifting of the injured passengers to the nearby hospital, sources said.

The condition of the injured passengers is said to be stable.

