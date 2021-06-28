₹15 lakh ex gratia, govt. job to Mariyamma’s son

₹10 lakh each given to custodial death victim’s daughters

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday handed over a cheque of ₹15 lakh as ex gratia and job appointment letter to Uday, son of Dalit woman Ambadipudi Mariyamma, who died in police custody at Addagudur police station in Yadadri-Bhongir district recently.

The Minister visited Mariyamma’s native Komatlagudem village in Chintakani mandal and gave away two separate cheques of ₹10 lakh each to the two daughters of the victim.

Zilla Parishad chairman L Kamal Raj, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Collector R V Karnan, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier and others were present.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister termed the "custodial death" of Mariyamma as most unfortunate.

The government acted firmly to prevent recurrence of such incidents, he said, adding that a total ex gratia of ₹35 lakh and a government job were provided to the bereaved family of Mariyamma as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.