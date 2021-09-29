15 groups formed to assess 185 lakes in GHMC, HMDA limits

Mandated to take precautionary measures to protect water bodies

The Irrigation Department has formed 15 flood managements groups (FMGs) comprising engineers of the department and headed by Superintending Engineers (SEs) on Tuesday to take all precautionary measures to protect 185 lakes, tanks and ponds of the department in GHMC and HMDA limits.

The groups have been mandated to assess the conditions such as damages and breaches occurred and precautions and preventive measures to be taken for the protection of those water bodies. Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar said the groups would inspect all the lakes and ponds allocated to them and submit their report to the government along with recommendations within two days.

Further, the groups have been told to submit daily report to Engineer-in-Chief (General) and Chief Engineer, Hyderabad. The CE Hyderabad would allocate the areas to the 15 groups.

The groups would be headed by SEs of Sangareddy, Irrigation Chevella, CADA, TSIDC, Bhongir, WALAMTARI, Irrigation Hyderabad, O&M, CDO, Siddipet, Quality Control Hyderabad, Mechanical Hyderabad and Lakes Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajat Kumar also had a video-conference with all engineers till Assistant Executive Level (Irrigation) in the State and reviewed the situation arising out of heavy rainfall over the last few days. All CEs reported that the situation was under control and no damages or major problems were reported.

The CEs informed the Special Chief Secretary that a few breaches were reported but they were being attended on war-footing. The engineers were told to maintain constant vigil and utilise their delegated financial powers to attend any emergency work. People have also been requested to report any damages they notice to irrigation structures to the flood control room 040-23390794.