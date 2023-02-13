ADVERTISEMENT

15 booked for assaulting youth near Punjagutta metro station 

February 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Punjagutta police on Monday said they have booked 15 persons for physically assaulting a young man in full public view near the Punjagutta metro station late on Saturday.

The victim, identified as I. Jayaram, 20, hailing from Khammam and now residing in the city, was admitted to a hospital.

Based on a complaint, the police invoked sections of voluntarily causing hurt, riot, criminal intimidation and other provisions against the accused 15 persons.

According to the police, Jayaram and main accused Sri Ram, both from Khammam, had differences for some time. They reportedly challenged each other for a face-off over a phone call and met near the metro station. While Jayaram brought two of his friends, Sri Ram reportedly was accompanied by over a dozen supporters.

A video clip of the incident in which Jayaram was assaulted was later circulated on social media. Punjagutta police opened a probe.

