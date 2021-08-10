₹1,450 cr. premium to LIC for Rythu Bima

Ministers handing over the cheque to representatives of LIC towards premium for Rythu Bima scheme for 2021-22 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

10 August 2021 19:40 IST

The State government has handed over a cheque of ₹1,450 crore to the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India here on Tuesday towards the annual premium for Rythu Bima, farmers’ group life insurance scheme, for the year 2021-22. Over 41.58 lakh eligible farmers are covered under the scheme for 2021-22.

The insurance coverage under the scheme commences from August 14 and ends on August 13 next year with a premium of nearly ₹3,487 per farmer, including GST and stamp duty. All farmers with landholding (pattadar passbook) in the age group of 18 to 59 years would be covered under the insurance scheme with a claim of ₹5 lakh in the event of death of an insured farmer, irrespective of the cause.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, S. Niranjan Reddy, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy, P. Ajay Kumar and G. Jagadish Reddy, Chief Advisor to Government Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao and Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunanadan Rao handed over the cheque to representatives of LIC.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said Telangana is the only State in the world to provide life insurance cover to farmers. “The State government is implementing several pro-farmer policies to help them carry out their vocation with confidence. Their confidence is also boosted with investment support under Rythu Bandhu for two crop season every year, 24×7 free power supply and procurement of major crops.

He recollected that in the event of death of farmer with any reason, the dependents would wait for months to get ex gratia of ₹50,000 under Apadbandhu scheme and very few families used to get the amount. However, under Rythu Bima, dependents of a farmer would get a cheque for ₹5 lakh within 10 days of his/her death due to any reason.