143 more test positive in TS, one succumbs

The State recorded 143 COVID cases on Thursday.

According to the bulletin released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare released on Friday, the total number of cases now stands at over 2.96 lakh. The total number of active cases are 1,815.

One person succumbed to the virus on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,614. The total number of recoveries on Thursday was 152, which makes the total number of patients recovered over 2.92 lakh.

The State tested as many as 28,337 samples on Thursday. While the number of primary contacts who were tested was recorded as 12,468, the number of secondary contacts tested is 3,400.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits recorded a total of 27 positive cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 11 cases and Medchal Malkajgiri with 10 cases.