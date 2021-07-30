141L tonnes of paddy procured in TS in 2020-21 kharif: Centre in RS

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal told Rajya Sabha on Friday that 141 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured in Telangana during 2020-21 kharif season, which was 111.26 lakh tonnes in 2019-20. He stated this in reply to a question on paddy procurement.

Stating this, Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that increase in irrigation facility, 24x7 free power supply to farmers, investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme for two seasons every year, free group life insurance scheme to farmers below 60 years, allocation of ₹25,000 crore budget for irrigation every year and another ₹60,000 crore for other schemes, had boosted the agriculture sector in State.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had introduced such schemes for the farming community to uplift 60% population directly or indirectly depending on agriculture. While Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema schemes are unique in the country, Telangana is the lone State to provide uninterrupted round-the-clock free power to ryots.

As part of guiding the farming community to grow only those crops that have demand in the market, the State government had set up a market research and analysis wing, the Minister said.