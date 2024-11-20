1,400 kg of ginger-garlic paste seized in Hyderabad over suspicion of adulteration

At one of the units inspected by the team, the premises were found to be highly unhygienic, with water stagnation and loose plastering flakes observed on the ceiling directly above the grinding and packing areas.

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in the Katedan area of Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) seizing 1,400 kilograms of ginger-garlic paste on suspicion of adulteration.

At SKR Food Products, the task force confiscated 1,000 kilograms of ginger-garlic paste suspecting adulteration and poor quality. The premises were found to be highly unhygienic, with water stagnation and loose plastering flakes observed on the ceiling directly above the grinding and packing areas. Furthermore, the facility lacked insect-proof screens, leaving it exposed to outside contamination. Samples of the seized paste were collected and sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis, as per a press release.

In a separate inspection at Umani Foods International, officials said that they faced resistance as the operator initially blocked their entry. The manufacturing unit operated without a name board or proper address display. Officials discovered 50 kilograms of synthetic food colour (Tartrazine), suspected of being used in the production of ginger-garlic paste, which was seized. Additionally, 400 kilograms of packed ginger-garlic paste were confiscated for tests in laboratory.

The inspection revealed that there was water stagnation near cleaning and grinding areas, cobwebs on walls and ceilings, and back portion was open that allowed direct exposure to external environments. The facility also failed to provide essential documentation such as pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers, and water analysis reports for water used in manufacturing, the release said.

