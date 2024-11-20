 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,400 kg of ginger-garlic paste seized in Hyderabad over suspicion of adulteration

Updated - November 20, 2024 12:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in the Katedan area of Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in the Katedan area of Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). | Photo Credit:  Handle @cfs_telangana on X

At one of the units inspected by the team, the premises were found to be highly unhygienic, with water stagnation and loose plastering flakes observed on the ceiling directly above the grinding and packing areas.

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in the Katedan area of Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) seizing 1,400 kilograms of ginger-garlic paste on suspicion of adulteration.

At SKR Food Products, the task force confiscated 1,000 kilograms of ginger-garlic paste suspecting adulteration and poor quality. The premises were found to be highly unhygienic, with water stagnation and loose plastering flakes observed on the ceiling directly above the grinding and packing areas. Furthermore, the facility lacked insect-proof screens, leaving it exposed to outside contamination. Samples of the seized paste were collected and sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis, as per a press release.

Gang of eight arrested for manufacturing adulterated ginger paste in Hyderabad

In a separate inspection at Umani Foods International, officials said that they faced resistance as the operator initially blocked their entry. The manufacturing unit operated without a name board or proper address display. Officials discovered 50 kilograms of synthetic food colour (Tartrazine), suspected of being used in the production of ginger-garlic paste, which was seized. Additionally, 400 kilograms of packed ginger-garlic paste were confiscated for tests in laboratory.

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in the Katedan area of Hyderabad on November 19

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in the Katedan area of Hyderabad on November 19 | Photo Credit:  Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The inspection revealed that there was water stagnation near cleaning and grinding areas, cobwebs on walls and ceilings, and back portion was open that allowed direct exposure to external environments. The facility also failed to provide essential documentation such as pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers, and water analysis reports for water used in manufacturing, the release said.

Related Stories

Published - November 20, 2024 11:47 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / food safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.