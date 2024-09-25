GIFT a SubscriptionGift
140-year-old Nizam Club in Hyderabad operating without FSSAI licence

Updated - September 25, 2024 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at Nizam Club in Saifabad area of Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). 

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at Nizam Club in Saifabad area of Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

During an inspection at the historic 140-year-old Nizam Club in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety uncovered serious food safety violations, including lack of a FSSAI licence. The club was established in 1884 during the time of Mahbub Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad.

According to officials, several crucial documents, such as Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers, Pest Control records, and a Water Analysis Report for the RO water used in food preparation, were missing.

The inspection revealed troubling hygiene lapses, including a live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen. Water seepage from the ceiling was observed directly over the grinding area, and broken refrigerator doors with rusted joints were also noted. While the stored food items were covered, they lacked proper labelling. Additionally, clogged drains and water stagnation were observed on the premises, an official from the department stated.

Additionally, synthetic food colours were discovered in the kitchen. Upon questioning, the FBO admitted to using them in Chinese dishes, and the items were discarded immediately by the officials. Authorities also found cosmetic rose water in the storage area, suspected to be used in pudding preparation. The officials discarded it on the spot and instructed the staff to use only food-grade rose water in the future.

Beetle infestations were spotted in wheat flour and urad dal stored in the facility, further compromising food safety. Dustbins without proper lids were also observed, contributing to the overall unhygienic conditions, according to the official.

Published - September 25, 2024 10:47 am IST

Hyderabad / Telangana

