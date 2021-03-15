140 kg of Alprazolam seized, three, including a police constable held

Accused had a PhD in organic chemistry and manufactured the drug in a friend’s pharma unit

The Cyberabad police on Sunday seized 140 kilograms of Alprazolam, a synthetic drug, worth ₹ 8.50 crore from three persons, including an armed reserve constable from Medak.

The accused have been identified as — 36-year-old proprietor of Dr.Goud Laboratories Gudikadi Linga Goud from Kondapur, 27-year-old car driver from Vijayawada Murududdi Vinod Kumar, and 36-year-old an AR police constable from Medak Maduri Ramakrishna Goud. Apart from the drugs, police also seized a mini-truck, a car, and ₹ 50,000 from the accused persons.

According to Balanagar DCP P.V. Padmaja, Linga Goud, who completed his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, had knowledge on how to prepare synthetic drugs. “By virtue of his family traditional profession of selling toddy, he was aware of how the toddy was made more potent using tablets of drugs like Alprazolam. Soon, he started preparing Alprazolam by procuring raw material from different pharma companies and processed the same in the pharma company of his friend Kiran at Vijayawada for the past five years,” she said on Monday.

With the help of his brother-in-law, Ramakrishna, he used to sell the material in and around Hyderabad and made huge profits, the officer said, and added that Mr. Ramakrishna misused his official position to avoid police checkings.

“Both Mr. Linga Goud and Mr. Ramakrishna Goud used to sell the drugs in local toddy shops for high profits,” Ms. Padmaja said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team of Balanagar zone along with Pet -Basheerabad police seized the vehicles and 139 kilograms of Alprazolam. Another kilogram of the drug was recovered from Mr. Ramakrishna’s house.