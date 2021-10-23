14 students from TSTWREI make it to forensic sciences varsity

For the first time, 14 students of Telangana social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions created a record of sorts by securing admission in National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat.

Terming it as a truly defining moment in the career path of first generation learners from the most-deprived sections of the society, secretary of TSWREI and TTWREI societies Ronald Rose said that of the 14 students, 10 are from social welfare and the remaining four from tribal welfare residential educational institutions.

These selected students will pursue M.Tech (Cyber Security) five-year integrated course at National Forensic Sciences University. Poor marginalised backgrounds and corona pandemic didn’t deter the students’ determination to succeed in academics and choose a stellar career for themselves. “In recent years, TSWREIS and TTWREIS students have been seeking new paths in their endeavour to become confident and skilful global professionals,” said Mr. Rose.

Thanks to Telangana government for opening up a plethora of opportunities and top-class coaching camps and career guidance cells for students in higher education and helping them to secure seats in top-notch universities across India and making them reach great positions in life, he added.