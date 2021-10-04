14 new bridges planned across Musi river

HYDERABAD

04 October 2021 21:31 IST

QQSUDA to be revived

State government is planning to construct 14 new bridges across Musi river, in addition to the existing ones.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao shared this in response to a question raised by MIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi during the ongoing monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Owaisi, during a short discussion on ‘Welfare of minorities in the State and developmental activities in the Old City of Hyderabad’, sought to know the status of the two bridges sanctioned by the government near Salar Jung Museum for shifting of the hawkers set to be displaced by the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP).

Mr. Rama Rao, said proposals were invited for a design competition and the designs submitted are in the final stages of perusal. A decision will soon be taken.

The new bridges are needed for ease in commuting, and also to prevent repetition of floods like in October, 2020, he said.

In another announcement, KTR said efforts are on to revive the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority and hand over all the works pertaining to heritage conservation and development including CPP to it. He also made an announcement for beautification of the Miralam Tank, in the similar way as Durgam Cheruvu.

The Minister listed out various developmental works taken up in Old City, and said funds to the tune of ₹14,887.26 crore have been spent by various departments in the eight constituencies.

Apart from various structures already taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), proposals to the extent of ₹612 crore are pending with the government.

He listed road development/ expansion/ maintenance works taken up through various agencies in the Old City, and the expenditure thereof. A total of ₹261 crore has been allocated for the Old City under the Strategic Nala Development Programme, and 14 out of the 31 new STPs proposed under the recently announced sewerage master plan are in the Old City, he said, stressing on the government’s commitment for development irrespective of the electoral outcomes.

While proudly announcing that the institutional deliveries in the Old City have gone up to 68 % thanks to the KCR Kits, Mr. Rao promised to take the request for construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital to Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao’s notice.

Responding to the unanimous demand by Mr. Owaisi, BJP legislator Raja Singh and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, he assured that the government is committed to extending the Metro Rail to the Old City.

Earlier, Mr. Owaisi made a plethora of demands for the Old City, including road widening, development of parallel roads, ring roads and alternative roads as part of CPP, revival of Firangi Nala, new building for OGH, and more junior and degree colleges.