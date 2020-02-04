14 nabbed for printing, circulating fake currency

Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force teams seized ₹17.7 lakh of fake currency and caught 14 persons in three cases. The arrested persons were involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency.
In the first case, the North Zone Task Force team, based on a tipoff that fake currency was being circulated in Jagdish Market, Abids, caught three persons.
On further investigation, they got to know that the kingpin of the racket Ishaq Bin Saleh, along with friend B Gowtham, printed and circulated fake currency notes of ₹100 and ₹200 denominations from Sangareddy. The duo, along with four others, were caught.
In another case, the South Zone Task Force team caught four members of a gang along with prime accused BV Shiva Sandeep, who printed and circulated counterfeit currency of notes ₹2,000 and ₹500 denominations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.