Hyderabad

14 nabbed for printing, circulating fake currency

Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force teams seized ₹17.7 lakh of fake currency and caught 14 persons in three cases. The arrested persons were involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency.

In the first case, the North Zone Task Force team, based on a tipoff that fake currency was being circulated in Jagdish Market, Abids, caught three persons.

On further investigation, they got to know that the kingpin of the racket Ishaq Bin Saleh, along with friend B Gowtham, printed and circulated fake currency notes of ₹100 and ₹200 denominations from Sangareddy. The duo, along with four others, were caught.

In another case, the South Zone Task Force team caught four members of a gang along with prime accused BV Shiva Sandeep, who printed and circulated counterfeit currency of notes ₹2,000 and ₹500 denominations.

