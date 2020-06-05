Hyderabad

₹1.4-crore snake rescue centre launched

Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shoba at the launch on Friday.

Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shoba at the launch on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Centre at Bowrampet is modelled after the snake park in Chennai: Minister

Telangana Forest Department, in collaboration with the Friends of Snakes Society, launched a Snake Rescue Centre at Bowrampet here on the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday.

Inaugurating the rescue centre constructed with ₹1.4 crore expenditure, Minister A.Indrakaran Reddy said any imbalance in biodiversity will manifest in various problems for the world. Extinction of snakes, for example, will result in proliferation of vermin species such as rats.

The centre is modelled after the snake park in Chennai, the Minister said. Snakes captured across the State will be brought here, and awareness programmes will be taken up to sensitise people about various species of reptiles, he added.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shoba, PCCF (Wildlife) Munindra and Medchal Collector Venkateshwarlu attended the event.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy, later, launched the website (www.nehruzoopark.in) and mobile app of the Nehru Zoological Park. Visitors may book their tickets to zoo through the website and app, once the Central Zoo Authority approves the same.

On World Environment Day, EPTRI in collaboration with State Pollution Control Board and Lee Shreyus Foundation concluded a series of five webinars on the theme ‘Time for Nature’ conducted between May 29 and June 5.

Over 5,000 people participated in the campaign, apart from the Minister himself, Member Secretary of TSPCB Neetu Prasad, Secretary, Telangana State Biodiversity Board Kalicharan S. Khartade and R. Shoba, a statement informed.

