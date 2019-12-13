Hyderabad

137 kg of red sanders logs seized; two held

The Rachakonda SOT apprehended two persons for illegally possessing and transporting 137 kg of red sanders logs.

Police identified the accused as R Uma Shankar (34), a food event organiser and resident of SRT Colony, Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, and C Ajith Kumar (26), a driver, also belonging to Prakasam district. A third accused, Kotesh, is absconding.

The accused allegedly transported red sanders logs from Kadapa and Prakasam districts to a potential customer.

Police said the accused used to scout for buyers on social media and were said to have supplied up to 450 kg of logs to Narendra Kumawat, a resident of Jaipur, and another person identified as Khursheed.

Kotesh allegedly arranged for the logs near the Nallamala forest for ₹400 per kg. The accused then collected the wood and proceeded to a rendezvous. They were supposed to meet a buyer, identified as Khursheed.

Acting on a tip-off, SOT sleuths, in collaboration with Hayatnagar police, arrested the accused. They seized the logs, a four-wheeler, ₹5,000 and two mobile phones.

