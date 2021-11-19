137 COVID-positive cases, one death in TS

HYDERABAD:

19 November 2021 20:57 IST

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally went up by 137 cases on Friday with a total of 31,054 samples being tested. The reports of 1,233 persons was awaited. So far, the cumulative positive cases detected in the State since the outbreak stands at 6,74,318.

GHMC region recorded the maximum at 48 infections. Vikarabad, Jangaon, Nirmal and Mulugu did nt report a single case.

One person succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,979.

Advertising

Advertising

A bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare stated that 173 persons had recovered from the infection on the day. The majority of COVID-positive persons were asymptomatic (79.8%).