Hyderabad

137 COVID-positive cases, one death in TS

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally went up by 137 cases on Friday with a total of 31,054 samples being tested. The reports of 1,233 persons was awaited. So far, the cumulative positive cases detected in the State since the outbreak stands at 6,74,318.

GHMC region recorded the maximum at 48 infections. Vikarabad, Jangaon, Nirmal and Mulugu did nt report a single case.

One person succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,979.

A bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare stated that 173 persons had recovered from the infection on the day. The majority of COVID-positive persons were asymptomatic (79.8%).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 8:57:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/137-covid-positive-cases-one-death-in-ts/article37584402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY