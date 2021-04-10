Hyderabad

136 CCTV cameras inaugurated

Labour and Employment Minister Ch.Malla Reddy on Friday inaugurated 136 community CCTV cameras in Keesara and Ankireddypally villages under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The cost of the project was around ₹30 lakh and it was donated by people of Keesara, and GP funds at Ankireddypally.

They were installed at strategic locations covering entry and exits, main routes and crime-prone areas of localities. So far, 523 community CCTV cameras and 3,692 Nenu Saitham cameras were installed and geo-tagged in Keesara police station limits, which include 101 CCTV cameras arranged at Keesaragutta during Shivaratri Brahmotsavam.

