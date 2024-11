A total of 183 petitions were received during the weekly grievance programme Prajavani held at Hyderabad Collectorate on Monday. Of those, 130 pertained to Housing department, 14 to pensions, nine related to land issues, three each to District Minorities department, District Employment Officer and District Education officer .Hyderabad additional collector Kadhiravan Palani has directed officials to resolve the grievances at the earliest.

