130 crore Indians are Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) considered the 130 crore people in the country a Hindu society, said Sangh’s chief Mohan Bhagwat, delivering a speech at the Sangh’s Sarvajanika Utsav of Vijay Sankalp Sibiram’, organised at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

He listed three features that made a person Hindu — a person who considered ‘Bharat’ (India) his or her motherland, worshipped it, and loved its land and water.

“Any person, regardless of the region he is from, language he speaks, regardless of the method of prayer followed or whether he does not pray, such son of Bharat is a Hindu,” said Mr Bhagwat.

As part of his speech, he detailed three kinds of victory — Asura, Rajasika and Dharma. People belonging to the Asura category lived in sadness, made others sad, caused violence, yet achieved victory, which would, ultimately, cause destruction of every thing. And those belonging to the second category did things that were self-centred. They used others to gain riches and pride for themselves.

Mr Bhagwat said the Sangh and India believed in Dharma victory where people lived for the happiness and well being of others, and did not want heaven, kingdom or anything for themselves.

Mr Bhagwat said that although the English (‘angrez’) had wished that Hindus and Muslims would finish each other by fighting each other, it would not happen.

“Amid the struggle, society will come up with a solution to live together. And that solution will definitely be a Hindu ‘upaay’ (solution). These are Rabindranath Tagore’s words,” said Mr Bhagwat.

Chief guest BVR Mohan Reddy, who is chairman of Cyient Technologies, spoke on the importance of values, women power, and technology.