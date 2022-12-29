13-year-old girl missing from Kavadiguda traced, handed over to parents

December 29, 2022 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing from Kavadiguda on December 27, rescued on Wednesday evening. The girl was found in Tarnaka by the Osmania University police, after which the Gandhinagar police handed over the girl over to her parents.

On the morning of December 27, the girl got into an auto at Kavadiguda and got down at Chilkalguda, from there she got into another auto, and got down in Alkapuri Colony at 12 noon. After looking at the CCTV footage, the police found out that the girl was sitting at the same location where she was dropped for about 2 hours, till 2 p.m. After that, she went inside the colony and disappeared. When the parents of the girl were unable to reach her, they reached out to the Gandhi Nagar police station. The auto driver was picked up by the police. The parents of the girl informed the police that the girl was mentally challenged.

Speaking to The Hindu, N Mohan Rao, inspector of Gandhi Nagar police station said: We have registered a case in this matter and were continuously checking all the CCTV cameras. A total of 4 teams were formed along with the help of Chaitanyapuri and LB Nagar police stations. We also circulated the photos of the girl to the local residents in the colony.”

ADVERTISEMENT