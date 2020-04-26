13-year-old boy tests positive in Warangal

A 13-year-old boy of Errabelli village at Velair mandal in the district tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases in the district is eight.

In a statement, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) K. Lalitha Devi said that the boy was the primary contact of a 10-year-old girl of Poorigutta locality in Warangal city, who tested positive a couple of days back.

The boy has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital and Errabelli village declared a containment zone as per the orders of District Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu.

The DMHO also said that a household survey would be conducted at the village on Sunday to identify COVID-19 suspects or patients.