Hyderabad

13-year-old boy tests positive in Warangal

A 13-year-old boy of Errabelli village at Velair mandal in the district tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases in the district is eight.

In a statement, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) K. Lalitha Devi said that the boy was the primary contact of a 10-year-old girl of Poorigutta locality in Warangal city, who tested positive a couple of days back.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The boy has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital and Errabelli village declared a containment zone as per the orders of District Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu.

The DMHO also said that a household survey would be conducted at the village on Sunday to identify COVID-19 suspects or patients.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 10:29:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/13-year-old-boy-tests-positive-in-warangal/article31436532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY