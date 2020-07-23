13 social welfare college students secure admission in TISS

The students of the welfare degree colleges proved their mettle in the entrance exam and personal interviews.

23 July 2020 20:24 IST

Selected students will pursue post-graduation in courses like women studies, natural resources and governance, public policy and governance, education and social innovation & entrepreneurship

Thirteen social welfare degree college students and one student from tribal welfare degree college shined in the national level entrance exam being conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

The students of the welfare degree colleges proved their mettle in the entrance exam and personal interviews. Selected students will pursue post-graduation in courses like women studies, natural resources and governance, public policy and governance, education and social innovation & entrepreneurship.

The remarkable journey of these students from humble family backgrounds to the top-notch higher learning institutions in the country has been made possible with the support of the government of Telangana.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao established 45 welfare degree colleges exclusively for marginalised women which has not been taken up in any other State,” said Secretary, TSWREIS & TTWREIS R.S. Praveen Kumar.

These degree colleges for women have been liberating marginalised women from early marriages and perpetual dependency. An effort has been made to bridge the gulf between the curriculum and actual job requirements and imparting skills needed for jobs and enterprises, he explained.

In the last few years, several students have been joining premier universities like Azim Premji, Krea, Flame and Ashoka, a sign of social and educational transformation. He also thanked Ministers (Social Welfare) Koppula Eeshwar and (Tribal Welfare) Sathyvathi Rathod for their support to the cause of career progress of marginalized women.