13 social welfare college students secure admission in TISS

Thirteen social welfare degree college students and one student from tribal welfare degree college shined in the national level entrance exam being conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.
The students of the welfare degree colleges proved their mettle in the entrance exam and personal interviews. Selected students will pursue post-graduation in courses like women studies, natural resources and governance, public policy and governance, education and social innovation & entrepreneurship.
The remarkable journey of these students from humble family backgrounds to the top-notch higher learning institutions in the country has been made possible with the support of the government of Telangana.
“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao established 45 welfare degree colleges exclusively for marginalised women which has not been taken up in any other State,” said Secretary, TSWREIS & TTWREIS R.S. Praveen Kumar.
These degree colleges for women have been liberating marginalised women from early marriages and perpetual dependency. An effort has been made to bridge the gulf between the curriculum and actual job requirements and imparting skills needed for jobs and enterprises, he explained.
In the last few years, several students have been joining premier universities like Azim Premji, Krea, Flame and Ashoka, a sign of social and educational transformation. He also thanked Ministers (Social Welfare) Koppula Eeshwar and (Tribal Welfare) Sathyvathi Rathod for their support to the cause of career progress of marginalized women.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath