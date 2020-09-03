13 proposals cleared for GHMC

HYDERABAD

03 September 2020 22:58 IST

One more theme park approved

The GHMC standing committee, at its meeting on Thursday, cleared 13 proposals, including one to develop a model Hindu graveyard at Danialgutta in Begumpet with an expenditure of ₹4.6 crore.

A proposal revising the locations of the theme parks to be constructed in Khairatabad zone too received nod from the standing committee. From the 13 locations approved earlier, 10 locations were cancelled, and 11 added, taking the total number of parks to 14. The estimated cost, however, would remain at ₹41 crore.

Widening of the road from BSNL office to GSM Mall in Miyapur up to 60 metres, a 30-metre road from ORR service road o Khajaguda lake via Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and widening of a road between Hitech City Phase-II up to Inorbit Mall road up to 12 metres were approved by the committee, together with the property acquisition obligations. Provision of ₹1 lakh worth sports equipment besides the already sanctioned ₹1 lakh to each corporator too received approval.

A model Rythu Bazar in Bhrathi Nagar, Patancheru, at an estimated cost of ₹2.98 crore, a multi purpose function hall in Lalapet, with an expenditure of ₹6 crore, and increase in sterilisation and vaccination of street dogs as part of the ABC-AR programme of GHMC were some other proposals sanctioned by the committee.