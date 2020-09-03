13 proposals cleared for GHMC

The GHMC standing committee, at its meeting on Thursday, cleared 13 proposals, including one to develop a model Hindu graveyard at Danialgutta in Begumpet with an expenditure of ₹4.6 crore.
A proposal revising the locations of the theme parks to be constructed in Khairatabad zone too received nod from the standing committee. From the 13 locations approved earlier, 10 locations were cancelled, and 11 added, taking the total number of parks to 14. The estimated cost, however, would remain at ₹41 crore.
Widening of the road from BSNL office to GSM Mall in Miyapur up to 60 metres, a 30-metre road from ORR service road o Khajaguda lake via Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and widening of a road between Hitech City Phase-II up to Inorbit Mall road up to 12 metres were approved by the committee, together with the property acquisition obligations. Provision of ₹1 lakh worth sports equipment besides the already sanctioned ₹1 lakh to each corporator too received approval.
A model Rythu Bazar in Bhrathi Nagar, Patancheru, at an estimated cost of ₹2.98 crore, a multi purpose function hall in Lalapet, with an expenditure of ₹6 crore, and increase in sterilisation and vaccination of street dogs as part of the ABC-AR programme of GHMC were some other proposals sanctioned by the committee.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath