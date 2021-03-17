13 graduate as radar controllers

HYDERABAD

17 March 2021 23:11 IST

Flight Lieutenant A Varadharajan was adjudged first in ‘Order of Merit’, best in theory and best in practical from among the 13 officers graduating from the 138th Air Traffic Surveillance Services Course at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE) at Air Force Academy on Monday.

Nine among the officers hailing from the Indian Air Force, three from Indian Navy and one from Indian Coast Guard graduated as ‘Radar Controllers’. The young military Air Traffic Controllers, after having undergone the 12-week course, can now perform the skilful task of controlling aircraft using modern radars.

AFA Commandant Air Marshal I.P. Vipin was the reviewing officer at the graduation ceremony where he highlighted the criticality of radar controllers’ role, a release said.

Advertising

Advertising