13 from AP, TS in India’s 100 wealthiest women list

03 December 2020 23:56 IST

Thirteen women from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana figure in the list of 100 wealthiest women of India, according to a report released on Thursday.

Leading the list of 13 is Nilima Motaparti, Director (Commercial) of Divi's Laboratories, with a net worth of ₹18,620 crore. In the list of 100, she is at the fourth position, said a release on the 2nd edition of ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women’.

Next in the list of wealthiest women from the Telugu States is Mahima Datla of Biological E. (₹4,100 crore). Shobana Kamineni and Sangita Reddy of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise are at the third and fourth positions with ₹1,470 crore and ₹1,400 crore respectively. Gundavaram Vanaja Devi of Kaveri Seed (₹850 crore), Padmaja Gangireddy of Spandana Sphoorty Financial (₹690 crore), Shalini Bhupal and Indira Krishna Reddy of TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts (₹490 crore) and Uma Devi Chigurupati of Granules India (₹420 crore) are other prominent personalities from Hyderabad who feature on the list, the release said.

32-year old Anjana Reddy of Universal Sportsbiz based in Hyderabad is one of the youngest women on the list and is a start-up entrepreneur.

The listing is based on the net worth of women as on 30th September 2020 and the threshold for the ranking is ₹100 crore.

Naveena Nekkanti and Rama Devi, Devi Sea Foods from Visakhapatnam and Swarnalatha Galiveeti, PLR Projects from Tirupati are three of the 15 women from non-metro cities on the list.

CEO - Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oisharya Das said “The Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2020 report reveals an interesting and inspiring trend of more and more trailblazing women leading the way and scripting success stories across a wide variety of industries and encompassing cities and towns pan India.