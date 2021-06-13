1,280 cases, 15 deaths logged on Sunday

GHMC area leads with 165 infections; daily tests go down by about 29,000

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infections in the State was at 1.4% in spite of testing going down by about 29,000 during the day as 1,280 new cases and 15 deaths were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department, the cumulative total of positive cases and deaths has reached 6,03,369 and 3,484, respectively. Of the cases reported on Sunday, 165 were from GHMC area and 156 from Khammam district. In 24 districts, the cases reported were in double-digit numbers with a maximum of 80 in Nalgonda district and in another seven district,s they were in single digits with the lowest of 1 in Kamareddy district.

With 2,261 infected persons declared recovered during the day, the total recoveries have gone up to 5,78,748 and the rate up to 95.91% as against 95.22% at the national level. Similarly, the case fatality rate in Telangana is 0.57% against 1.3% at national level.

A total of 91,261 samples were tested on Sunday and reports of another 1,663 samples were awaited.

The active cases in the State stood at 21,137 as of Sunday evening with 8,917 undergoing treatment in various hospitals and the remaining in home and institutional isolation.

Based on the active cases in a particular locality, there were 338 active micro containment zones in the State as of Sunday evening including a highest of 110 in Nalgonda district.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,15,240 doses of vaccine were administered to different categories of recipients from 18 years of age and above. According to a bulletin, a total of 78,23,855 doses were administered in the State till 9 p.m. on Saturday from the commencement of vaccination drive in January.

The vaccine wastage in the State so far has been put at 0.16% out of the 71,59,200 doses supplied.