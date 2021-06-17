₹1,273 cr. disbursed to 10.4L ryots on day 3

The disbursement of investment support to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme was taken up for the extent 2 to 3 acres on Thursday as ₹1,272.85 crore was credited to their bank accounts for their landholding of 10,40,017 acres.

According to a statement issued by Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, the total amount disbursed under the scheme in three days had gone up to ₹2,942.27 crore for a total landholding of 58.85 lakh acres belonging 42.43 lakh farmers.

On the fourth day of disbursement on Friday, ₹1,153.5 crore was expected to be credited to the bank accounts of about 7.05 lakh farmers. The Minister stated that it was the agriculture sector that had held together the economy of the State despite the Coronavirus pandemic since last year.

The government was implementing schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24×7 uninterrupted power supply to agriculture pump-sets and procurement of major crops as about 60% of the population was dependent on the farm sector directly and 20% indirectly.