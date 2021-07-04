HyderabadHYDERABAD 04 July 2021 00:31 IST
127 dilapidated structures demolished
A total 127 structures have been demolished by GHMC and 67 have been repaired or their occupants vacated, during a special drive against dilapidated structures taken up by GHMC since June 26.
On Saturday, four structures have been pulled down and one vacated in Charminar and Secunderabad zones, a press release from GHMC informed.
During 2020-21, a total of 231 dilapidated structures were demolished and 129 were either repaired or vacated. Remaining 299 structures identified have been carried forward to the current year, it said.
