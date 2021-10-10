₹1.27 cr. seized in the run-up to bypoll

Police checking vehicles in Karimnagar on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

10 October 2021 00:01 IST

It can’t be said all the amount is connected to the byelection, say police

Within 11 days of issuing notification for Huzurabad bypoll, 33 instances of cash seizure were reported raising eyebrows here.

Special parties of Karimnagar police constituted for the by-poll seized ₹1.27 crore since the poll notification was issued on September 28. “It cannot be said that all this amount seized is connected to the ensuing election and being used to lure voters,” a police officer supervising the surprise checks said.

When huge sums of cash was seized from persons, police parties were questioning them about the source of money. Cash was being seized from persons who were unable to account for the source of money.

In 42 instances, liquor bottles of 635 litres were seized from different persons. The seized liquor was valued at ₹3.70 lakh. In a sole incident, ganja weighing 935 grams was seized. In four incidents, 3,414 gelatin sticks, 2,164 detonators and 1,500 metres of wire were seized.

Gold jewellery weighing 30 grams and sliver bars weighing 14 kg, all worth ₹10.60 lakh, were seized from a person. Thirty three cases of violations of Model Code of Conduct were booked. Out of this, 11 cases were connected to the TRS.

Seven cases involving BJP, two linked to Congress were reported. The remaining cases were related to others.

Meanwhile, BJP bypoll in-charge Jitender Reddy said his party had met election observer who had come to Karimnagar and complained to him of the partisan attitude of officials.

He said that BJP wanted the election authorities to shift Karimnagar police Commissioner and Returning Officer, alleging that they were favouring a particular party.

Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel came to Karimnagar and reviewed the preparedness of the administrative machinery for the byelection with top officials of the district. Additional Director General of Police Jitender and IGP Y. Nagi Reddy too were in Karimnagar. They examined the security arrangements being made for the by-poll.