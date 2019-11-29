124 plots up for auction in Uppal Bagayat

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is putting up a total of 124 plots of varying sizes in Uppal Bagayat layout for online auction from December 14 to 16, with the upset price of ₹30,000 per square yard in residential/multi-purpose zones, and ₹40,000 per square yard in commercial.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on December 11 for those interested in registering for the e-auction, by paying a fee of ₹1,000 along with 18% GST. The e-auction will be conducted in two sessions each day, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HMDA Secretary Ramkishan and other officials shared the details at a press conference on Friday.

Of the total, 100 plots are in residential zone, nine in commercial zone and 15 in multi-purpose zone. The minimum plot size is 130 square yards and 35 plots are less than 300 square yards, which makes them suitable for middle class buyers, Mr. Ramkishan said.

Twenty-four plots are between 300-500 square yards and 13 are between 500 and 1,000 square yards in area. The HMDA is also offering an opportunity to bid as a group with a maximum limit of five members per group.

The earnest money deposit (EMD) will start from ₹5 lakh for plots up to 299 square yards, and go up to ₹50 lakh for plots above 2,000 square yards. The last date for payment of EMD is December 13 up to 5 p.m.

The e-auction is being conducted by MSTC Limited, and minimum bid amount increment in the e-auction should be ₹100 per square yard or multiples thereof.

After the auction, upon confirmation of the allotment, 25% of the bid amount excluding EMD should be paid by successful bidder. Balance of the total cost should be paid within 60 days.

The option to pay in instalments is being offered, with 10% simple interest rate up to 90 days after completion of initial 60 days, and with 12% up to 180 days. With 15% interest, it would be extended to one year.

The HMDA would issue no-objection certificate for obtaining loans from banks, officials said.

The total area up for auction in the Phase-II is 1,65,524 square yards. For more details, one may visit HMDA website. For participation in e-auction, one may log on to the web page ‘https://auctions.hmda.gov.in’.

Mr. Ramkishan said these were fully developed plots, with all amenities, including drinking water. Sixty per cent of the layout is allotted for open spaces and parks, and hassle-free building permissions would be given by the HMDA, he said.