123 bus services cancelled due to COVID-induced curfew

Police personnel at Telangana - Andhra Pradesh border at Bonakal, in Khammam district on Thursday.

KHAMMAM

06 May 2021 21:56 IST

Police set up check-posts along Telangana-A.P. border

All the entry and exit points on the inter-State border with Andhra Pradesh in as many as six border mandals in the erstwhile composite Khammam district have virtually turned into fortresses with police setting up check-posts along the border points to effectively enforce the coronavirus-induced curfew.

As the two-week long daily 18-hour curfew came into force in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday noon, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) cancelled around 123 inter-State bus services from various depots in Khammam region to different destinations in Andhra Pradesh temporarily.

Operational constraints

The decision has been taken due to the operational constraints and the daily night curfew presently in force in Telangana from 9 pm to 5 am to curb the COVID-19 spread, TSRTC sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police personnel stepped up security on the border points along the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border by erecting barricades and deploying additional police personnel to strictly implement the COVID-19 induced curfew in the two States.

However, the essential services including emergency medicare services and inter-State movement of goods among others notified in the prohibitory orders have been exempted from the curfew.

Vigil has been mounted at all the border points in Madhira, Bonakal, Wyra, Vemsoor, Bhadrachalam and Aswaraopet mandals in the old undivided Khammam district to effectively enforce the curfew and take stringent action against the violators of the prohibitory orders to stem the rising tide of coronavirus infections.