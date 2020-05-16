Hyderabad

121 Indians arrive from US

They travelled by the eighth Vande Bharat flight via New Delhi

The eight ‘Vande Bharat’ flight, an Air India AI 1839 flight, carrying 121 passengers from Newark (United States) via New Delhi landed at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 3:14 a.m. on Saturday. All the passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised International Arrivals of the main passenger terminal, informed an official spokesperson.

The airport authorities kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitised and fumigated. All passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons and screened by thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under the supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO).

After the health screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gear escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance. Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and immigration officers. Each counter had specified social distancing norms in place.

The airline, its ground handling staff and airport personnel were available to guide the passengers and to enforce the social distancing norms. Every baggage was sanitised by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport. The baggage trolleys were kept fully sanitised.

Passengers were then taken for the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the designated locations in the city. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has so far received over 1,200 Indian nationals stranded in various countries like US, Kuwait, UAE, UK, Manila, Kuala Lampur etc.

It has also handled 12 departures evacuation flights serving close to 1,000 foreign nationals who were repatriated by various special relief flights to the UK, the UAE, the US, Kenya and Germany, the spokesperson added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 7:16:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/121-indians-arrive-from-us/article31602220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY