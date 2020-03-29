₹12,000-crore loss to government

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the State government had suffered a revenue loss of ₹12,000 crore since the measures to check coronavirus were launched.

At a press conference, he said the government had become cash-strapped so badly that it was in a tight spot even to pay salaries to its staff. Tough measures were inevitable. The government was assessing its reserves to tide over the crisis. Employees were no exception to cost-cutting measures that the government might consider. The government would bring down its expenditure.

Earlier, Mr. Rao held a high-level meeting to discuss the status of coronavirus, which was followed by a video conference with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police.

Discussing the ensuing purchase of foodgrains in villages in the midst of strict enforcement of social distancing norms to check the spread of coronavirus, he said he had signed a file during the day mobilising ₹ 25,000 crore to the Civil Supplies Corporation to purchase paddy and ₹3,200 crore to the Marketing Federation for purchase of maize. The government stood guarantee to the sum.

He expected a record 1.05 lakh tonnes of paddy to arrive at procurement centres in villages. The government would purchase the stock to the last kilogram. The rice millers were also permitted to lift stocks like the government at minimum support price.

The procurement centres would be open from April 1 to May 15 or 20 but the farmers could dispose of their stocks only on allotted dates. Coupons would be issued to them with the dates.

He said about 70 to 75 lakh gunny bags were required for procurement but the availability in the State was only 35 lakh bags. The government would get the remainder from elsewhere in the country.

He expressed concern that 95% of ‘hamalis’ involved in loading and unloading operations at rice mills were from Bihar and they had all left to their home-state for Holi. They were stuck there after the outbreak of coronavirus. The Chief Secretary was in touch with his Bihar counterpart to bring them back.

The free rice of 12 kg per head which was announced for white card holders in view of the lockdown would be extended to migrant labourers from other States. In addition, they would get ₹500 per head. There was no need for the 3.36 lakh people who would avail the facility to have ration cards, he added.