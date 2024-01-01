ADVERTISEMENT

120 kg ganja seized from abandoned mini-lorry in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

January 01, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tekulapally police on Monday seized 120 kg of ganja, worth around ₹30 lakh, from a mini-lorry found abandoned near a fuel station in Tekulapally town.

The police found the contraband concealed in one of the three new iron almirahs in the vehicle bearing Karnataka registration, sources said.

Using the mini-lorry’s registration number, the police traced its owner Mohammad Shakeel of Bidar in Karnataka. When the police contacted him, he reportedly told the police that he had rented out the mini-lorry to one Mazhar, a driver who hails from Bidar. A search for Mazhar is under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US